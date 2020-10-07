Gunman sought by St. Thomas Police

St. Thomas Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a passer-by trying to intervene in an assault on a woman on Hiawatha Street near Owaissa Street in St. Thomas just after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

A witness who saw a man assaulting a woman tried to help her, but reported he had a gun pointed at him by the man with her.

The couple fled the scene before police arrived.

The man is described as white, with a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing a backwards baseball cap, a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and sneakers, and had a backpack with a single strap slung over his right shoulder to left hip.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact St. Thomas Police.