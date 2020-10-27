Attempt to derail new Belmont school foiled

An effort by London Trustee Jake Skinner to delay the construction of a new elementary school in Belmont failed at a Thames Valley District School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

That paves the way for a property for the school to be purchased and plans for construction to continue.

Trustee Skinner’s motion, to resubmit the Belmont “business case” to the ministry next year with a request for a capacity for 507 pupils, instead of 354 as approved by the Ontario Ministry of Education earlier this year, failed to receive a seconder. As a result, it was not discussed or voted on.

More in the Nov. 4 edition of The Aylmer Express.