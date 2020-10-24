Cases double to six in Aylmer

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area doubled to six on Saturday, Oct. 24, from three the previous day, Southwestern Public Health reported.

St. Thomas and area dipped slightly to two cases from three, and Tillsonburg and area remained at one.

Woodstock and area also went down slightly, to five from six, while Ingersoll and area remained at three cases and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

Across Ontario, the number of new cases being reported surged to 978.