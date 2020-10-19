COVID-19 cases creeping upward

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by testing in the Southwestern Public Health region on Monday morning, Oct. 19, including one in Aylmer and area, one in Woodstock and area and one in Ingersoll and area.

Currently, the health unit is monitoring a total of three cases in St. Thomas and area, two in Aylmer and area, one in West Elgin, four in Tillsonburg and area, three in Ingersoll and area, two in Norwich and area, two in Woodstock and area and one in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Across Ontario, 704 new cases were announced on Monday.