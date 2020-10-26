Down to four cases in Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health reported Monday morning, Oct. 26, that it was tracking four ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area, down from six the previous day.

No other cases were being monitored in the rest of Elgin County or St. Thomas.

In Oxford, numbers were unchanged, with eight cases in Woodstock and area, two in Ingersoll and area, one in Blandford-Blenheim and one in Tillsonburg and area.

Across Ontario, after a record-breaking weekend, 851 new cases were reported Monday. On Sunday, that number had topped 1,000 for the first time.