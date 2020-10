St. Thomas Police are asking the public’s help to find Trystin Mulhern, 13, who was reported missing on Friday morning, Oct. 16.

He was last seen Wednesday around 9 a.m., and spoken to by telephone around 2 p.m. that day.

He has ties to the London area.

Anyone seeing Trystin is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224.