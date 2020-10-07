New case in Central Elgin–updated

Southwestern Public Health was reporting a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Central Elgin on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The number of cases in St. Thomas and area dropped overnight from five to three.

Thames Valley District School Board also announced Oct. 7 that a case of COVID-19 had been discovered at Saunders Secondary School in London by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The school will remain open, the board said.

However, later Middlesex-London Health Unit announced soon after that the student had been infectious while at school, and his or her class was being told to self-isolate at home as a precaution.