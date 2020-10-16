New cases in West Elgin, Woodstock

Southwestern Public Health was reporting tracking 13 ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region, including one new case each in West Elgin and Woodstock and area, on Friday, Oct. 16.

The number of cases in St. Thomas and area dropped to one from two.

Other communities remained unchanged from Thursday, including Aylmer and area with one case, Tillsonburg and area with four, Ingersoll and area with two, East Zorra-Tavistock with one and Norwich with one.

Across Ontario, a total of 712 new cases were confirmed on Friday.