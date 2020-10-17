Now 15 cases in Southwestern Region

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 15 confirmed ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock on Saturday, Oct. 17.

That number included two new cases in St. Thomas and area for a total of three, and one new case in Norwich and area for a total of two.

The number of cases in Woodstock and area dropped from two to one.

Aylmer and area remained at one case, West Elgin at one, Tillsonburg and area at four, Ingersoll and area at two, and East Zorra-Tavistock at one.

Across Ontario, 805 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight.