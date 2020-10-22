One area case in intensive care

One person who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 is currently hospitalized in intensive care in the Southwestern Public Health region, as of Thursday morning, Oct. 22.

The health unit did not identify who or which hospital was involved.

Southwestern is monitoring three ongoing cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Aylmer and area, three in St. Thomas and area and one in West Elgin.

In Oxford, four cases are reported in Woodstock and area, three in Ingersoll and area, one in Blanford-Blenheim, one in South-West Oxford and one in Tillsonburg and area.