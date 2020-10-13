Province okays funding for Belmont school

Thames Valley District School Board trustees will learn at their meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 13, that the Ontario government has approved capital funding for a new elementary school in Belmont.

A report from Associate Director Jeff Pratt said the Belmont school was the only TVDSB “capital priority” approved by the province.

TVDSB had also asked for a new elementary school in southeast St. Thomas, two new elementary schools in London and two major additions to two more London elementary schools.

The approval given by the Ontario government was only for a school big enough for 354 pupils, not the 507 asked for by the board.

