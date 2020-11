About 200 protestors, rejecting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, marched from Memorial Arena in the southwest of St. Thomas to Veterans Gardens, a war memorial in the downtown area, on Saturday, Nov. 14. A handful of counter-protesters were on hand, and seemed incensed by the takeover by the protesters of the war memorial, but St. Thomas Police kept the two groups separated. More in the Nov. 18 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)