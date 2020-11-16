Aylmer and area cases double, now eight

Southwestern Public Health is reporting eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Monday, Nov. 16, up from four the previous day.

St. Thomas and area is at two cases, up from one, and Bayham stays at one case.

Woodstock and area increased to 23 cases from 17, Norwich dipped slightly to 17 from 18, and Ingersoll and area, South-West Oxford and Tillsonburg and area remain steady at three each.

Blandford-Blenheim is still at two cases and East Zorra-Tavistock at one, while Zorra saw a decrease to one case from two.

Southwestern is tracking an outbreak of three cases among residents at Bethany Care Home in Norwich.

One pupil at Assumption Catholic School in Aylmer has been confirmed to have COVID-19, and one person at Straffordville Public School.

Across Ontario, 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday morning.