Aylmer and area cases rise to six from three

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aylmer and area rose to six on Monday, Nov. 30, from three the previous day.

Southwestern Public Health reported St. Thomas and area remained at seven cases, Central Elgin at two, Bayham at one and Dutton Dunwich at one.

Woodstock and area saw a slight decline to 28 cases from 29, while Ingersoll and area rose to 10 from eight and Tillsonburg and area to five from four.

Numbers remained steady in the rest of Oxford, with four cases in Zorra, three in Norwich and one each in Blandford-Blenheim, East Zorra-Tavistock and South West Oxford.

Across the Southwestern region, the number of infections per 100,000 population stands at 33.1

Across Ontario, the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Monday was 1,746.