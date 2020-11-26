Aylmer “Freedom Rally” organizer charged

Emergency Order breach

“Freedom March” Protest

Aylmer Police Service has completed their investigation regarding “Freedom March” protest rally that occurred in the Town of Aylmer on the 24th of October and 7th of November 2020. Following the review of the relevant legislation and evidence, organizer of the protest, a 43-year-old female from Aylmer ON., has been charged with two counts of Failing to comply with Ontario regulation 364/20 Section 10(1)(a) of the Reopen Ontario Act and two counts of Failing to comply with Ontario regulation 364/20 Section 10.1(1) of the Reopen Ontario Act. She is to appear in Provincial Court on 14 January 2021.