The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bayham jumped from one to a dozen on Monday, Nov. 2, Southwestern Public Health reported.

Aylmer and St. Thomas remained steady at one case each.

One new case turned up in South-West Oxford and two new cases in Tillsonburg.

Woodstock declined slightly to 11 cases from 12 overnight.

Across Ontario, 948 new cases were confirmed on Monday.