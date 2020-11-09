Cases pop up all over Oxford

The number of confirmed by COVID-19 cases rose to two from one in Aylmer and area on Monday, Nov. 9, but Bayham saw a slight improvement, dropping by two to 32, Southwestern Public Health reported.

However, in Oxford County, new cases popped up all over the map.

Woodstock and area has eight cases, Norwich and area five and six municipalities one each: Blandford-Blenheim, East Zorra-Tavistock, South-West Oxford, Ingersoll, Tillsonburg and Zorra.

Across Ontario, 1,242 new cases were confirmed on Monday, the fourth day in a row that number has gone over 1,000.