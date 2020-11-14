COVID-19 case at Assumption Catholic School

London District Catholic School Board on Friday, Nov. 13, announced a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed at Assumption Catholic School in Aylmer.

The board said parents, guardians and staff in the Assumption community had been notified , and the school would remain open. Buses will also continue to operate.

Southwestern Public Health was investigating and in the process of identifying close contacts of the infected person, the board continued. Only those identified as close contacts would be contacted by the health unit.

Close contacts were being advised to self-quarantine at home. The board said Assumption would ensure online learning continued for any affected pupils.