COVID-19 case confirmed at East Elgin Secondary School

Thames Valley District School Board announced on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, that a confirmed case of COVID-19 had been identified at East Elgin Secondary School by Southwestern Public Health.

The school will remain open and buses will continue to run. The board said all EESS staff members and parents had been informed of the situation.

The board noted SWPH was investigating the case, and was identifying close contacts of the infected person so they could be advised to see testing.

If not contacted by the health unit, TVDSB stated, “Your child is not considered to be at risk.”

The board didn’t reveal if the infected person was a student or staff member.