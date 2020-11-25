COVID-19 update for Nov. 25

Southwestern Public Health was reporting four ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Wednesday, Nov. 25, down from six the previous day.

Bayham saw a slight increase to two cases from one, and St. Thomas and area remained steady at four, Central Elgin at two and Dutton Dunwich at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area went up to 22 cases from 18 the previous day, Ingersoll and area to six from five and Blandford-Blenheim to three from two.

Norwich stayed at five cases, Tillsonburg and area at three, East Zorra-Tavistock at one and Zorra at one.

Across Ontario, a total of 1,373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.