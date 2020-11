Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the suspicious death of a German Shepherd dog found by an area hunter.

The dog’s body was found on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:20 a.m., seemingly shot with a .22-calibre round, just off the parking lot at Calton Swamp, 7698 Carter Road, in Malahide.

It appeared to be been killed recently, and had no identification collar or tags.