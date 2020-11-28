High count across Ontario again

Ontario recorded 1,822 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 28, down only slightly from the new record high of 1,855 on Friday, Nov. 29.

Southwestern Public Health was reporting six cases in St. Thomas and area, three in Aylmer and area, two in Central Elgin, one in Bayham and one in Dutton Dunwich.

In Oxford county, 22 cases were reported in Woodstock and area, eight in Ingersoll and area, four in Tillsonburg and area, four in Zorra, Three in Blandford-Blenheim, two in Norwich and one in East Zorra-Tavistock.