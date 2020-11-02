Local COVID-19 numbers worse than thought-updated

Southwestern Public Health on Monday morning, Nov. 2, announced that at least 31 persons residing in a Bayham bunkhouse had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 29 cases had been listed in the health unit’s online daily update of the local situation Monday, but not all the congregate living numbers had yet been added to that, Megan Cornwell reported on behalf of Southwestern.

The number of new confirmed cases in Bayham had jumped to 12 from one that same morning on the online “dashboard” used by the health unit.

Ms. Cornwell said one person had been admitted to hospital on Oct. 30 for COVID-related symptoms and, after testing positive, remained in hospital.

All individuals living at the bunkhouse and their close contacts had then been tested, for a total of 157. The health unit is still awaiting the result of some of those tests.