OPP traffic warning for Aylmer protest

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police is warning area motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays during their travels today between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Highway 3 (Talbot Street) at the west end of Aylmer.

“Protest activities in the area may periodically delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic and at times traffic may be re-routed off of Highway 3.”

The OPP stated its objective was to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occurred, to restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible.

“The OPP is also working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”