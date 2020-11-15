Port Bruce hit by high waves, fierce winds–updated

A cottage was covered by spray from breaking waves, if not waves themselves, as high winds blew along the Lake Erie shoreline late Sunday afternoon, Nov. 15. Malahide South Station firefighters closed some roads in the community, reportedly due to concerns over the danger of falling branches or even trees. A brief but heavy rainfall rolled through the area mid-afternoon, followed by gusting winds that, earlier in the day, Environment Canada had forecast to blow at speeds of up to around 100 kilometres per hour. More in the Nov. 18 edition of The Aylmer Express. In Port Stanley, William Street was closed as a precaution, but no flooding was being reported just after 5 p.m. However, power has been knocked out in the village, and restoration isn’t expected until tomorrow. Power outages were also being reported elsewhere, including southeast of Aylmer. (AE/Rob Perry)