Presumptive COVID-19 case at Straffordville PS confirmed

Thames Valley District School Board announced Thursday night, Nov. 12, that a “presumptive case” of COVID-19 at Straffordville Public School has been confirmed by medical testing.

The school board said that staff as well as parents and guardians of all Straffordville pupils had been notified. The school will remain open and buses will continue to run.

Southwestern Public Health would ask anyone who had been in close contact with the infected person, who became ill at school on Friday, Nov. 6, to self-isolate at home for 14 days, TVDSB stated.

30