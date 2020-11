Santa Claus waved to passing cars at East Elgin Community Complex as the Aylmer Kinsmen Club, in lieu of its usual annual holiday parade, offered a “drive-by” Christmas on Saturday night, Nov. 28. The event was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but the gate was opened about 20 minutes early because cars were already lining up. Santa will continue to be at the Complex until 8:30 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)