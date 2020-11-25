Sixth COVID-19-linked death

A sixth death linked to COVID-19 in the Southwestern Public Health region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford was announced on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25.

Communications Manager Megan Cornwall, in a statement, said, “Southwestern Public Health was saddened to learn of the in-hospital death of a male in his 70s on Monday November 23, 2020 following infection with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“In the interest of protecting the privacy of this individual and this family, no further information will be released.”