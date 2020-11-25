St. Thomas Police announce business COVID-19 inspections

St. Thomas Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 25, that starting this week, they would partner with city bylaw officers and Southwestern Public Health inspectors to ensure local businesses and facilities were in compliance with the Reopening Ontario Act, which sets pandemic restrictions.

The inspections would be conducted at random, police stated. COVID-19 safety plans had to be prepared and posted where customers could see them.

Physical distancing, mask use and limits on the number of persons in a public space would also be monitored.

Deputy Chief Marc Roskamp of St. Thomas Police said that while the focus would be on education to start, businesses that didn’t come into compliance could face fines of between $750 and $10,000 under the act.