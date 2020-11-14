Woodstock and Oxford cases keep climbing

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oxford County continues to steadily climb.

Locally, Southwestern Public Health was continuing to report four cases in St. Thomas and area and one in Aylmer and area, unchanged from two days earlier.

However, in Oxford, Woodstock and area was up to 18 cases, Norwich and area 12, Ingersoll and area three, South-West Oxford three, Tillsonburg three, Blandford-Blenheim two, East Zorra-Tavistock two and Zorra two.

Across Ontario, another record was broken, with 1,581 new cases being reported.