Another new provincial record for COVID-19

A total of 1,859 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province on Saturday, Dec. 5, a new record for Ontario.

Locally, the number of cases in St. Thomas and area jumped to 16 from 12 the previous day, and rose in Aylmer and area to 15 from 14.

Southwold remained at one case, while a new case appeared in Bayham.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 22 cases from 19 and Tillsonburg and area to five from four.

Norwich remained at five cases, Zorra at four, Blandford-Blenheim at two and South-West Oxford at one.

The infection rate in the Southwestern Public Health region stands at 37.4 cases per 100,000 of population.