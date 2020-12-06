COVID-19 cases continue to climb

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southwestern Public Health Region continues to climb.

The number of cases in Aylmer and area on Sunday, Dec. 6, stood at 17, up from 15 the day before, and St. Thomas and area rose to 19 from 16.

Bayham jumped to five cases from one, while Southwold remained steady at one case.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area saw a slight decrease to 21 cases from 22, while Ingersoll rose to 11 from 10.

Norwich dipped to four cases from five, while Tillsonburg and area increased to six from five, Zorra to five from four and South-West Oxford to two from one. Blandford-Blenheim remained even at two cases.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate stands at 44 cases per 100,000 population.

Across Ontario, for the second straight day, a record high number of confirmed cases was set with 1,924.