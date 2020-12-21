Elgin Manor resident, Terrace Lodge staffer test positive for COVID-19

Elgin County announced late Monday afternoon, Dec. 21, its first case of a long-term care home resident testing positive for COVID-19, at Elgin Manor in Southwold.

In addition, a third staff member at Terrace Lodge was also found to have the disease. That’s on top of two others who were diagnosed days earlier.

In a statement, the county said that the Elgin Manor resident was not showing symptoms and was being kept in isolation.

All three Terrace Lodge staffers are also asymptomatic, and in their cases self-isolating at home.

All staff working at the county’s three long-term care homes are tested weekly for COVID-19.

Elgin Warden Tom Marks, deputy mayor of Central Elgin, said, “We want families of our residents to know that we our doing everything in our power to stop the spread of the virus within Terrace Lodge and Elgin Manor.

“This is a very scary time for our staff, our residents and their families.”