Ford: 28-day lockdown starting Dec. 26

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday, Dec. 21, announced that starting on Saturday, Dec. 26, most of the province would enter a 28-day “lockdown” period to try to curb the growing spread of COVID-19.

Northern Ontario will do the same, but only for 14 days to start.

He said the lockdown was necessary because of the increasing growth and spread of COVID-19 cases across Ontario, and the threat that hospitals and especially intensive care units could be overwhelmed, putting many lives at risk.

He described the restrictions as “one-time” and “temporary,” but noted that if numbers didn’t improve, the lockdown could be further extended.

Grocery stores and similar essential businesses would remain open, Premier Ford said, but at reduced capacity. Other stores could open but would be limited to curbside delivery, with no customers allowed inside.

He also announced a new “Small Business Support Grant Program” providing funding of $10,000 to $20,000 to keep small-scale enterprises going.

