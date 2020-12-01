Fundraising kicks off for Terrace Lodge
Malahide Deputy Mayor Dominique Giguère on Tuesday, Dec. 1, kicked off the fundraising campaign to purchase amenities to improve the lives of Terrace Lodge long-term care home residents as part of a project to expand and renovate the home. A committee led by Deputy Mayor Giguère hopes to bring in $650,000 over three years. An online “catalogue” is available where donors can choose specific items to sponsor, ranging from a can of paint to an outdoor gazebo, at DonateToTerraceLodge.ca. (AE/Rob Perry)