Now 30 positive cases in Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health was reporting on Sunday, Dec. 20, that the number of confirmed ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area had increased to 30 from 24 the previous day.

While the overall number of new cases in the Southwestern region on Sunday decreased to 23 from 31 on Saturday, the number of ongoing cases increased to 161 from 156.

Five new cases appeared in West Elgin overnight, while St. Thomas and area decreased to 22 from 24.

Bayham remained steady at eight cases, Central Elgin at three and Southwold at one.

In Oxford, Norwich dropped to 25 cases from 28, Blandford-Blenheim to 11 from 12 and Woodstock and area to 10 from 12.

Tillsonburg and area increased to 24 cases from 20, East Zorra-Tavistock to eight cases from seven and Zora to four cases from three.

Ingersoll and area remained steady at nine cases.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 76.1 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 73.8.

Across Ontario, 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday, down slightly from 2,357 on Saturday.