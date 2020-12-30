Ongoing Southwestern cases dip to 263 from 274

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Middlesex on Wednesday, Dec. 30, up slightly from 27 the previous day, but the overall number of ongoing cases being tracked dipped to 263 from 271.

The number of confirmed ongoing cases in Aylmer and area dropped to 50 from 55, in St. Thomas and area to 49 from 51, in Bayham to nine from 14 and in Central Elgin to six from eight.

Southwold stayed steady at five cases, while West Elgin increased to two from one,.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area increased to 61 cases from 59, East Zorra-Tavistock to 24 from 23 and South-West Oxford to four from two.

Woodstock and area remained steady at 27 cases, Ingersoll and area at six, Blandford-Blenheim at five and Zorra at five.

Norwich decreased to 10 cases from 13.

The infection rate in the Southwestern region stands at 124.4 per 100,000 of population, down from 129.6.

Across Ontario, 2,923 new cases were confirmed, another new daily record high, up from 2,553, the previous record set on Tuesday.