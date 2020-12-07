Over 100 active Southwestern COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed ongoing cases of COVID-19 being reported by Southwestern Public Health reached triple digits with 102 on Monday, Dec. 7, and the health unit issued a letter that day urging all residents to fight the disease together.

Aylmer and area saw an increase to 19 cases on Monday from 17 on Sunday, and St. Thomas and area to 22 from 19.

Bayham remained steady at five cases and Southwold at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 23 from 21 and Ingersoll and area to 13 from 11.

Tillsonburg and area stayed steady at six cases, Zorra at five, Norwich at four, Blandford-Blenheim at two and South-West Oxford at two.

The Southwestern infection rate stands at 48.2 per 100,000 population, up from 44 the previous day.

Across Ontario, the province set another record for new cases with 1,925, up by one from Sunday.

Southwestern issued a statement on Monday morning urging all residents to unite in the fight against COVID-19.

“Over the past nine months we have seen community division about the best way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The division is not surprising. We each approach challenges from different educational, religious, political and familial perspectives.

“Our ways of seeing the world are held deeply within us, and in times of stress, we hold on tighter to what we believe to be true.

“We are writing this letter because we believe we need to conserve our energy for the long months ahead, rather than spend it in disagreement.

“As communities and as individuals, we have choices to make. We can choose to meet our neighbours with patience and understanding. We can choose compassion for those who are struggling during this difficult time, we can choose self-compassion if we find ourselves in difficulty.

“It is now time to focus on what we can agree on:

“We have a common desire to protect the community we love;

“COVID-19 affects some people more than others; we are concerned about our most vulnerable;

“Having strong, supportive communities protects our health and well-being;

“We each have actions we can personally take that will reduce the spread of this virus in our communities.”