Southwestern region still in COVID-19 “Orange” zone

Southwestern Public Health communities, Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, will remain in the “Orange-Restrict” COVID-19 colour code for at least another week.

Megan Cornwell, on behalf of the health unit, said Friday afternoon, Dec. 11, that no change was made in the area’s status, unlike in London-Middlesex, which was moving into the “Red-Control” designation.

Local information about COVID-19 was reviewed near the end of each week, she said, and a decision, if a change was made, would be announced on Fridays.