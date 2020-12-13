Southwestern reporting 14 new cases

Southwestern Public Health was tracking 14 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Aylmer and area increased to 19 cases from 16, Bayham to 13 from 11 and St. Thomas and area to 23 from 22.

Central Elgin, Southwold and West Elgin stayed steady at one case each.

In Oxford, the number of cases in Norwich rose to 17 from 13, in Woodstock and area to 14 from 13, in Blandford-Blenheim to six from five and in Ingersoll and area to four from three.

Tillsonburg and area remained steady at nine cases, East Zorra-Tavistock at four and Zorra at four.

The infection rate across the Southwestern area stands at 54.8 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 48.7 on Saturday.

Across Ontario, 1,677 new cases were confirmed Sunday, down from 1,873 the previous day.