Southwestern reports ninth death; fifth case at EESS

Southwestern Public Health was reporting the ninth death linked to COVID-19 in its area on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Further details when they become available.

Thames Valley District School Board on Friday, Dec. 11, announced a fifth confirmed ongoing case at East Elgin Secondary School, and the first known case at Davenport Public School in Aylmer.

The health unit was tracking 22 ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area Saturday, down from 26 the previous day, and 16 in Aylmer and area.

Bayham saw a slight increase to 11 cases from 10, while Central Elgin, Southwold and West Elgin remained steady at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area saw a slight decrease to 13 cases from 14, while Norwich remained steady at 13.

Tillsonburg and area increased slightly to nine cases from eight and Blandford-Blenheim to five cases from four.

East Zorra-Tavistock and Zorra remained steady at four cases each, and Ingersoll and area dropped to three cases from four.

The infection rate for the Southwestern Area was 48.7 cases per 100,000 in population, down from 51.1 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 1,873 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.