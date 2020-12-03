St. Thomas cases keep rising

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 13 ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and area on Thursday, Dec. 3, up from 10 the previous day.

The number of cases in Aylmer and area stayed even at seven.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 21 from 26, Ingersoll and area increased slightly to 10 from nine, and Tillsonburg and area remained steady at four cases and Norwich at three.

Zorra decreased to three cases from four and South-West Oxford to one case from two, while a new case appeared in Blandford-Blenheim.

Across Ontario, 1,824 new cases were confirmed on Thursday morning.