St. Thomas climbs to 28 COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 158 ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday, Dec. 21, down from 161 the previous day, including 28 in St. Thomas and area, up from 22 the previous day.

Aylmer and area saw a decrease to 27 cases from 30, Bayham rose to 10 from eight, and West Elgin remained steady at five, Central Elgin at three and Southwold at one.

In Oxford, Norwich dropped to 24 cases from 25, Tillsonburg and area to 22 from 24, Blandford-Blenheim to 10 from 11, Ingersoll and area to eight from nine and East Zorra-Tavistock to six from eight.

Woodstock and area stayed steady at 10 and Zorra at four.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate is 74.7 per 100,000 of population, down from 76.1 on Sunday.

Ontario reported 2,213 new positive cases on Monday, down from 2,316 the previous day.