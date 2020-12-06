Terrace Lodge staffer positive for COVID-19

Elgin County announced on Saturday night, Dec. 5, that an employee at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide has tested positive for COVID-19, and is now self-isolating at home.

At this time, the county stated, no other cases had been reported among staff or residents.

Terrace Lodge was working with Southwestern Public Health to identify close contacts of the staffer. Anyone at risk would be contacted by the health unit in an effort to prevent the further spread of the illness in the home or the community.

The county stated the health of all Terrace Lodge residents was being closely monitored.