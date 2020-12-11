TVDSB announces two more EESS cases

Thames Valley District School Board announced on Thursday, Dec. 10, two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified at East Elgin Secondary School.

That brings the current ongoing total there to four. Two prior cases have since recovered.

TVDSB immediately notified all staff and parents of students about the new cases, the board stated. The school will remain open and buses will keep running.

Southwestern Public Health conducted two days of voluntary on-site testing for staff and students on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 10.