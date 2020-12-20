Two Terrace Lodge staffers test positive for COVID-19

Elgin County announced Saturday night, Dec. 19, that two workers at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide had tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests were the result of weekly surveillance testing at the home, the county stated. No other cases were reported at this time among staff or residents.

Neither of the two workers showed symptoms of COVID-19, and were currently self-isolating at home, the announcement said.

The new cases came soon after a staffer who had been infected earlier had recovered from the disease.