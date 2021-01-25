Aylmer Police investigating “blatant” violations at Church of God

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat, in a statement Monday, Jan. 25, announced that a Church of God service held on Sunday, Jan. 24, was under investigation for “blatant” alleged violations of Ontario’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

Police were identifying individuals who participated and the event’s organizer, he said. Those determined to have broken emergency orders would be charged.

In addition, Chief Horvat said, Southwestern Public Health would be consulted “to develop further mitigating strategies specific to this group to reduce the risk of exposure and harm within out community.

“Community safety and well being and enforcement of laws is our top priority during this global pandemic. Aylmer Police are asking the citizens to exercise patience as we sift through the evidence and lay appropriate charges during the latest blatant violation of the emergency orders by this particular group. Irresponsible actions of those involved will not be tolerated.”

(Images are stills captured by video of the gathering, posted and shared by The Church of God at Aylmer/Pastor Henry Hildebrandt)