Aylmer Police serve summons on Church of God

Aylmer Police served a summons to Aylmer Church of God on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 6, for allegedly violating COVID-19 pandemic emergency orders, and a crowd of members was there to greet officers.

When an Aylmer Express photographer went to the church at 4:30 p.m. after a report of activity there, he stopped well south of the church on John Street North to take a picture of the church parking lot, which had many cars in it.

He then drove north to Imperial Road and Glencolin Line, planning to turn around in a store parking lot, and noticed a black Jeep behind him.

As the photographer turned around in the lot, the Jeep pulled up next to him and the driver seemed to want to speak to him, so he rolled down the window.

“What are you up to?” the man, who was bearded, asked, addressing the photographer by first name. “Are you our drone flyer?”

The photographer immediately left the scene out of concern for his safety.

(Video still: Facebook-Henry Hildebrandt)