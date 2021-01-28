Updated–Back to school in person starting Monday, Feb. 1

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Thursday, Jan. 28, that children in Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board who wanted to could return to in-person classrooms effective Monday, Feb. 1, but that was later amended.

Elementary children can return to classes on Monday, Feb. 1, but secondary students won’t until Thursday, Feb. 4.

A total of four public health regions, including Southwestern and London-Middlesex as well as the Ottawa area and Eastern Ontario were covered by the back-to-school announcement, for a total of 280,000 students. The return to school would come with additional “layers of protection,” Minister Lecce noted, including stronger masking rules that would include Grades 1 through 3, expanded access to testing for children who did not display COVID-19 symptoms, and tighter screening protocols.