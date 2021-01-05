Charged with disturbing a religious service

Aylmer Police have charged a Sparta man, 34, with disturbing a religious worship service held at Aylmer Church of God on John Street North in Aylmer on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported that the service started at 10:30 a.m. Police were alerted to a disturbance created when the Sparta man became engaged in a heated argument with church members on private property.

The man allegedly walked toward the outdoor pulpit and using a megaphone started shouting obscenities. He refused to leave when church members told him to do so.

Police spoke to the man and escorted him off the property, Chief Horvat said.

He added, “For Aylmer Police, public safety is our priority as is the maintenance of peace and enforcement of laws to protect the citizens of our community.”

He noted that police believed over half of those attending the service, as well as those protesting it from nearby John Street, were from outside of Aylmer.

“Police would like to remind residents and those visiting our community that Aylmer Police Service respects everyone’s rights to a peaceful assembly for the purposes of freedom of expression and religious beliefs. However, those who choose to engage in unlawful activities and contravene current Emergency Orders will be charged accordingly.”